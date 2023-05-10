Zachary S. Buckheit, A. Lee Hogewood III and Matthew T. Houston from K&L Gates have stepped in as defense counsel to Mattamy Homes LLC in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed March 10 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of F. Bryan Brice Jr. on behalf of Anna Marie Lore and Ralph James Lore, accuses the defendant of violating storm water discharge permits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:23-cv-00120, Lore et al v. Mattamy Homes, LLC.
Real Estate
May 10, 2023, 10:33 AM