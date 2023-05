Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at O'Toole Scrivo on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Gate 1 LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kris Lord, who alleges that he was 'mentally injured' by inconveniences at a hotel such as a lack of running water, an unstocked refrigerator and an unavailability of good food options. The case is 1:23-cv-03553, Lord v. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 11, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Kris Lord

defendants

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Gate 1, LLC

defendant counsels

O'Toole Scrivio, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims