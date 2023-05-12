Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a lawsuit against DoorDash and Uber to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kris Lord, whose mobile delivery orders from Jamaica Fish Market in Queens were allegedly cancelled when he refused to leave his home to meet the delivery carrier; the suit further alleges that the plaintiff has a mental disability which renders him unable to leave his home. The case is 1:23-cv-03577, Lord v. DoorDash Inc. et al.

Technology

May 12, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Kris Lord

defendants

Doordash, Inc., CA

Uber Technologies, Inc., CA

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA