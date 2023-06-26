Who Got The Work

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff partner Michael Vatis has entered an appearance for Doordash Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed May 12 in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of a pro se plaintiff whose mobile delivery orders from Jamaica Fish Market in Queens were allegedly cancelled when he refused to leave his home to meet the delivery carrier. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, is 1:23-cv-03577, Lord v. Doordash, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 26, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kris Lord

defendants

Doordash, Inc., CA

Uber Technologies, Inc., CA

defendant counsels

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA