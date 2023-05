Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against American Airlines to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he received poor treatment from a flight attendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03605, Lord v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 15, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Kris Lord

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation