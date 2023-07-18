New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hyundai Motor was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in California Central District Court in connection with the manufacturing and design of its 2022 Hyundai Palisades vehicle. The complaint, brought by Morgan & Morgan and Epps, Holloway, DeLoach & Hoipkemier, alleges that the defendant knowingly sold the vehicles with defective steering wheels that dangerously shake or forcefully pull in one direction, causing the vehicles to veer off in an unintended direction. The case is 8:23-cv-01279, Lora et al v. Hyundai Motor America d/b/a Hyundai Motor North America.

Automotive

July 18, 2023, 6:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Anglin C. Lora

W. David Anglin

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Hyundai Motor America d/b/a Hyundai Motor North America

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property