Who Got The Work

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler partners Joshua Kipnees and Steven A. Zalesin have stepped in as defense counsel to Zarbee's Inc., a supplier of over-the-counter melatonin supplements, in a pending consumer protection class action. The suit, filed Aug. 2 in California Northern District Court by Dovel & Luner, alleges that Zarbee's supplements contain twice the amount of melatonin labeled on the packaging, leading to unwanted side effects such as headaches, nausea and drowsiness. Zarbee's is also backed by Gary T. Lafayette of Lafayette & Kumagai. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:22-cv-04465, Lopez v. Zarbee's, Inc.