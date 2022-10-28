New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Baby wipes manufacturer Water Wipes USA was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gutride Safier, alleges that the defendant's claim that its wipes are 'biodegradable' is deceptive because the wipes are customarily disposed of in landfills, where the absence of sunlight, air and moisture can lengthen the decomposition time to decades. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-06659, Lopez v. Water Wipes (USA) Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 8:05 PM