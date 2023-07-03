Rebecca Sklar of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman has entered an appearance for landscape construction firm Veridian Group Inc. and Michael Musacchio in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed May 17 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Peter A. Romero, contends that the defendant failed to pay laborers the required overtime rate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03692, Lopez v. Veridian Group Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 03, 2023, 4:26 AM