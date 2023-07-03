Who Got The Work

Rebecca Sklar of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman has entered an appearance for landscape construction firm Veridian Group Inc. and Michael Musacchio in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed May 17 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Peter A. Romero, contends that the defendant failed to pay laborers the required overtime rate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03692, Lopez v. Veridian Group Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Vasquez Lopez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Peter A. Romero PLLC

defendants

Michael Musacchio

Veridian Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations