Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Velocity Transport LLC, Amazon.com and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Blanchard, Krasner & French and attorney David A. Huch on behalf of delivery associates who claim they did not receive rest breaks or overtime wages. The case is 3:22-cv-01414, Lopez v. Velocity Transport LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2022, 6:09 PM