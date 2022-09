Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Thursday removed a lawsuit against USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Remedy Law Group on behalf of Anthony Lopez. The case is 8:22-cv-01694, Lopez v. USI Insurance Services, LLC.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 7:47 PM