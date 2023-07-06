Removed To Federal Court

Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services NA Inc. on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Janelle Carney on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. Thyssenkrupp is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 3:23-cv-03368, Lopez v. Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, NA Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 06, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Fabian Lopez

defendants

Thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, NA Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination