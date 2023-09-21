Who Got The Work

Marc Shapiro, Aravind Swaminathan and Rebecca Harlow of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to represent TIAA in a pending data breach class action. The complaint was filed Aug. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Israel David LLC on behalf of former and current employees of companies which used TIAA to process benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-06956, Lopez v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Insurance

September 21, 2023, 10:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Andre Lopez

Plaintiffs

Israel David LLC

defendants

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct