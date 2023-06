Removed To Federal Court

Statebridge Co. on Friday removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Arthur C. Czaja, accuses the defendant of using abusive debt collection practices. Statebridge is represented by Locke Lord. The case is 1:23-cv-03660, Lopez v. Statebridge Company, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Lopez

defendants

Statebridge Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 890/