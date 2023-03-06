Who Got The Work

Kimberly F. Seten and Rayner Mangum of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete have entered appearances for Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 20 in Colorado District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Michael Lopez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez, is 1:23-cv-00173, Lopez v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 06, 2023, 4:48 AM