New Suit - Employment

Ryder Truck Rental was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit was brought by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of Michael Lopez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00173, Lopez v. Ryder Truck Rental Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 20, 2023, 4:44 PM