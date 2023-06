Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ricoh USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Otkupman Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for taking a medical leave while hospitalized with COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-04237, Lopez v. Ricoh USA, Inc.

Business Services

May 31, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Leticia Lopez

defendants

Ricoh USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches