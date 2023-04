Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment class action against Ricoh USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian, claims that Ricoh failed to compensate workers for time spent in COVID-19 screenings and security checks and on booting up computers before clocking in. The case is 2:23-cv-02636, Lopez v. Ricoh USA, Inc.

California

April 07, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Leticia Lopez

defendants

Ricoh USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches