Anastasia Protopapadakis of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for Taco Way in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Commodore Plaza premises, was filed Dec. 1 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Daniel Lopez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-24562, Lopez v. Renard et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
January 15, 2024, 9:51 AM