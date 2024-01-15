Who Got The Work

Anastasia Protopapadakis of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for Taco Way in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Commodore Plaza premises, was filed Dec. 1 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Daniel Lopez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-24562, Lopez v. Renard et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 15, 2024, 9:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Lopez

Plaintiffs

Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates, PLLC

Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates, P.A.

defendants

Serge Renard

Taco Way LLC

Walter S. Falk Q-Tip Trust

defendant counsels

GrayRobinson

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA