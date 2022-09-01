Who Got The Work

Ajente Kamalanathan of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Pollin/Miller Hospitality Strategies Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 18 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Sutter & Terpak on behalf of Lorena Lopez, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave for her pregnancy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, is 1:22-cv-00809, Lopez v. Pollin/Miller Hospitality Strategies, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 01, 2022, 7:40 AM