Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Pavestone LLC to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Kingsley & Kingsley on behalf of Jorge Luis Jaramillo Lopez, who claims he was wrongfully terminated for exercising his right to sick leave after testing positive for COVID-19. The case is 2:22-cv-01419, Lopez v. Pavestone, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 10, 2022, 5:56 PM