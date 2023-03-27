Who Got The Work

Paramount Global f/k/a ViacomCBS Inc. and Showtime Network have turned to attorney Michele A. Coyne of Kauff McGuire & Margolis as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Feb. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Ballon Stoll PC on behalf of a Black-Hispanic former executive producer, who claims that his pay was reduced and he was banned from his workplace after he complained to the human resources department about verbal abuse and threats he received from his white colleague. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-01126, Lopez v. Paramount Global et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 27, 2023, 4:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Victor Lopez

Plaintiffs

Ballon Stoll Bader And Nadler, P.c.

defendants

Paramount Global

Showtime Networks Inc

defendant counsels

Kauff Mcguire & Margolis LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination