New Suit - Employment

Paramount Global f/k/a ViacomCBS Inc. and Showtime Networks were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Ballon Stoll PC on behalf of a Black-Hispanic former executive producer, who claims that his pay was reduced and he was banned from his workplace after he complained to the human resources department about verbal abuse and threats he received from his White colleague. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01126, Lopez v. Paramount Global et al.