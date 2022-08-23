New Suit - Copyright

Pandora, the music streaming service owned by Sirius XM, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit accuses Pandora of broadcasting copies of comedian and actor George Lopez's standup routines without obtaining a valid license or making royalty payments. The complaint was filed by King & Ballow on behalf of George Lopez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05965, Lopez v. Pandora Media, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

