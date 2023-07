Removed To Federal Court

Lowe's and a subsidiary on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bradley/Grombacher and the Majarian Law Group, accuses the defendants of failing to provide their employees with all wages and meal and rest periods. The defendants are represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The case is 2:23-cv-05432, Lopez v. Maintenance Supply Headquarters, LP et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Ignacio Gracian Lopez

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

Does 1 to 10, inclusive

Maintenance Supply Headquarters, LP

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches