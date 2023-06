Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Lincare Inc., a respiratory medical equipment supplier, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Lee Law PLC on behalf of a former sales representative who alleges that he was wrongfully terminated after he reported being sexually harassed by his superior. The case is 8:23-cv-01261, Lopez v. Lincare Inc.

Health Care

June 06, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Joel Lopez

defendants

Lincare Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination