Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jaburg & Wilk on Friday removed an insurance class action against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Slavicek Law Firm on behalf of policyholders claiming wrongful denial of 'stacked' motorist coverage on multiple vehicles. The case is 2:23-cv-00629, Lopez v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 14, 2023, 9:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Crystal Lopez

Plaintiffs

Slavicek Law Firm

defendants

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Jaburg Wilk

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute