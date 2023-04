Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit Kelly Services Global and replacement automotive parts distributor Worldpac Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, for alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was brought by Moon & Yang on behalf of a former packer. The case is 2:23-cv-03011, Lopez v. Kelly Services Global, LLC et al.

Business Services

April 21, 2023, 5:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Valeria Cajina Lopez

defendants

Does

Kelly Services Global, LLC

Worldpac, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination