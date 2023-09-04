Who Got The Work

Gregory R. Hawran of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Fontainebleau Florida Hotel LLC in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed July 14 in Florida Southern District Court by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of a former security agent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-22641, Lopez v. Fontainebleau Florida Hotel, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 04, 2023, 10:16 AM

