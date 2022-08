Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Edward D. Totino has stepped in to defend Dave, operator of a popular banking app, in a false advertising class action. The case, filed July 15 in California Northern District Court by Gutride Safier, claims that the defendant promotes its ExtraCash service as a 'free' cash advance despite multiple fees associated with the service. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Vince Chhabria, is 5:22-cv-04160, Lopez v. Dave Inc.

Fintech

August 29, 2022, 9:37 AM