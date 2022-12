Removed To Federal Court

Cenlar FSB removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Zimmerman Law Offices and the Law Office of Arthur C. Czaja. Cenlar is represented by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case is 1:22-cv-06827, Lopez v. Cenlar FSB.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2022, 7:02 PM