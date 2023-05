Who Got The Work

Craig R. Benson and Kimberly Wilkens of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Capsule, a digital pharmacy, in a pending employment class action. The case, over allegedly unpaid minimum wages and overtime compensation, was filed April 6 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-02874, Lopez v. Capsule Corporation.

Digital Health

May 22, 2023, 4:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Hector Lopez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mohammed Gangat

defendants

Capsule Corporation

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations