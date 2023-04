New Suit - Employment Class Action

Capsule, a digital pharmacy, was hit with an employment class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid minimum wages and overtime compensation, was filed by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat on behalf of Capsuleā€™s delivery drivers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02874, Lopez v. Capsule Corporation.

Digital Health

April 07, 2023, 9:36 AM

