Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Friday removed a consumer class action against Bank of Orrick and Kendall Bank to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin, alleges that the defendant's monthly bank statements lack a 'Schumer Box' explaining rates and fees as required by the Truth in Lending Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02063, Lopez v. Bank of Orrick et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Lopez

defendants

Bank of Orrick

Kendall Bank

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act