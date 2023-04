Who Got The Work

Scott D. Piper of Harris Beach has entered an appearance for Anything in Stained Glass Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed March 7 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-01952, Lopez v. Anything in Stained Glass, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Iliana Lopez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Noor A. Saab

defendants

Anything in Stained Glass, Inc.

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA