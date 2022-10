New Suit - Employment

Amazon was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The case was filed by Vladeck Raskin & Clark and the Gender Equality Law Center on behalf of Maria Lopez, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting workplace sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08721, Lopez v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 13, 2022, 6:05 PM