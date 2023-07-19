Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mehaffy Weber PC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Kolodny Law Firm on behalf of Damarias Lopez-Sosa, contends that a child was injured due to a defective Koala Kare fold-up seat in the Walmart restroom that lacked safety straps. The case is 4:23-cv-02635, Lopez-Sosa, Individually and a/n/f of G.B., a Minor v. Walmart Stores Texas, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Damarias Lopez-Sosa, Individually and a/n/f of G.B., a Minor

defendants

Walmart Stores Texas, LLC

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

The Bobrick Corporation

defendant counsels

Mehaffyweber

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims