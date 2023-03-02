Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Hamline University to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Fabian May & Anderson on behalf of Erika Lopez Prater, an art history teacher who was discharged based on accusations of 'Islamophobia' after showing a 16th-century painting of the Prophet Muhammad during a lecture. According to the complaint, the painting depicts a fully-veiled version of the prophet with only his hands visible. The case is0:23-cv-00505, Lopez Prater v. Trustees of the Hamline University of Minnesota.

Minnesota

March 02, 2023, 7:12 PM