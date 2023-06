New Suit - Real Property

Wells Fargo, US Bank National – RCF2 Acquisition Trust and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Claudia Lopez and Victor Lopez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01116, Lopez et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 8:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Claudia Lopez

Victor Lopez

defendants

Wells Fargo, NA

All Florida Property Group, Inc.

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer PA

Tyler Mesmer All Florida

Uknown Defendants

US Bank National- Rcf2 Acquisition Trust

Wade Stafford

Wilmington Savings Fund

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation