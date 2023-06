New Suit

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, Wells Fargo, US Bank and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit challenging a foreclosure action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Claudia Lopez on behalf of herself and Victor Lopez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01076, Lopez et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Claudia Lopez

Victor Lopez

defendants

Wells Fargo, N.A.

All Florida Property Group, Inc.

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer PA

Tyler Mesmer All Florida

Unknown Defendants

US Bank National- Rcf2 Acquisition Trust

Wade Stafford

Wilmington Savings Fund

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation