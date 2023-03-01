Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird and ArentFox Schiff on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, which is part of a wave a similar suits, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures leading to data breaches impacting the personal information of thousands of consumers. The class is represented by Chicago Consumer Law Center. The case is 1:23-cv-01263, Lopez et al v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 01, 2023, 3:19 PM