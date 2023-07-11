Attorneys at Ware Jackson Lee O'Neill Smith Barrow on Tuesday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of six employees who were victims of a building collapse at a Lennar jobsite, with one dying subsequently. The case is 4:23-cv-02543, Lopez et al v. Lennar Homes of Texas Land and Construction, Ltd et al.
Construction & Engineering
July 11, 2023, 7:58 PM