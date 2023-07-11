Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ware Jackson Lee O'Neill Smith Barrow on Tuesday removed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Lennar, a home construction and real estate company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of six employees who were victims of a building collapse at a Lennar jobsite, with one dying subsequently. The case is 4:23-cv-02543, Lopez et al v. Lennar Homes of Texas Land and Construction, Ltd et al.

July 11, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Alex Lorenzo Perez

Brayan Rubi Aguilar

Jaime Saul Lopez

Joel Benitez

Josue Benitez

Nery Lopez Gomez

Oscar Benitez

defendants

Lennar Corporation

Lennar Homes of Texas Land and Construction, Ltd

defendant counsels

Ware Jackson Lee O'Neill Smith Barrow, LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims