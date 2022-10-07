Who Got The Work

John D. Papageorge and Thomas J. Bemenderfer of Taft Stettinius & Hollister have stepped in to represent Forest River Inc. and Giant Inland Empire RV Center Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit was filed Aug. 23 in Indiana Northern District Court by Richard C. Dalton LLC on behalf of the purchasers of a new 2021 Forest River Sierra RV. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:22-cv-00683, Lopez et al v. Forest River, Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 07, 2022, 8:03 AM