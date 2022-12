Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Averitt Express Self Insured, Averitt Express Inc. and Michael Eaton to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the DeWoskin Law Firm on behalf of Micaela Perez Lopez and Miguel Perez Lopez. The case is 1:22-cv-05019, Lopez et al v. Eaton et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 7:43 AM