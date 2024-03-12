Sara Anderson Frey of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Conchetta and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Casas Law Firm and Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of five individuals, each of whom are well-known professional models, who accuse the defendants of misappropriating and altering their images for use in advertising to promote the defendant's three strip clubs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:23-cv-05030, Lopez et al v. Conchetta, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
March 12, 2024, 10:17 AM