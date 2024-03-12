Who Got The Work

Sara Anderson Frey of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Conchetta and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Casas Law Firm and Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of five individuals, each of whom are well-known professional models, who accuse the defendants of misappropriating and altering their images for use in advertising to promote the defendant's three strip clubs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:23-cv-05030, Lopez et al v. Conchetta, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 12, 2024, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Arianny Celeste Lopez

Brooke Johnson

Joanna Krupa

Laurie Young

Tara Leigh Patrick

Plaintiffs

The Casas Law Firm, P.C.

Sacchetta And Baldino

defendants

3025 N.J.S., Inc.

Conchetta, Inc.

Connie Innezzelli

Daniel J. Deritis

Ronald Crudele

Tacony 2008, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

The Pagano Law Firm

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims