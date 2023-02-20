Who Got The Work

Brett A. Berman, Bryn Goodman and Timothy A. Gumaer from Fox Rothschild have stepped in to defend taxicab operator City Transport Mgmt. Inc. and its owners in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Jan. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rapaport Law Firm on behalf of a former mechanic who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-00107, Lopez Diaz v. City Transport Mgmt. Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 20, 2023, 6:19 AM