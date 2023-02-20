Brett A. Berman, Bryn Goodman and Timothy A. Gumaer from Fox Rothschild have stepped in to defend taxicab operator City Transport Mgmt. Inc. and its owners in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Jan. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rapaport Law Firm on behalf of a former mechanic who contends that he was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-00107, Lopez Diaz v. City Transport Mgmt. Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
February 20, 2023, 6:19 AM