Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Midland Credit Management Inc. for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Gus Michael Farinella on behalf of Silvia A. Lopez Clemente, arises from a debt collection letter that allegedly failed to specify whether a payment plan offered was a discount payment option or a path to full payment. The case is 1:23-cv-02803, Lopez Clemente v. Midland Credit Management, Inc.

Business Services

April 14, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Silvia A. Lopez Clemente

Law Offices Of Gus Michael Farinella

defendants

Midland Credit Management, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 890/