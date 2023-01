New Suit

Avis Budget Group and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by the Jenks Carballeira Law Office on behalf of Selene Lopez Bueno. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01000, Lopez Bueno v. Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC et al.

