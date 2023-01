New Suit

Zurich Insurance and Carmen Melendez were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit was filed by the Agrait-Llado Law Firm on behalf of Melendez's Airbnb guest Nancy Lopez-Baez, who was allegedly injured after stepping on a rusty sewer drain on Melendez's property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01037, Lopez-Baez v. Melendez et al.

Insurance

January 25, 2023, 2:51 PM