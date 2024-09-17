Loophole in the WARN Act? Remote Workers Sue Zulily | Law.co...

News From Law.com

E-commerce company Zulily and its parent company, Regent, are facing a class suit over allegations that they failed to give notice under the WARN Act to remote workers during large-scale layoffs. When Regent, a private equity firm, decided in December 2023 to liquidate Zulily and lay off all its employees, it provided notices under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988 (the WARN Act) only to those employees working in-person, the suit claims.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 17, 2024, 2:28 PM